You might also like

You might also like

Tuskegee kept it in the Golden Tigers family with the hire of Aaron James as the school’s 18th head coach, the university announced Friday.

It's official! Former QB standout and Offensive Coordinator Aaron James has officially been named as the 18th Head Football Coach at Tuskegee University!#TuskegeeFB #TheStandard #SIAC #HBCUFootball #D2Football pic.twitter.com/s8bRkKdnsP — Tuskegee Football (@SkegeeFootball) January 6, 2023

James was a star quarterback from 1998-2001, compiling a 42-5 record, the most wins for any quarterback in program history. He also won three SIAC titles and led Tuskegee to a 12-0 season and HBCU National Championship in 2000.

James spent nine years at Miles on the staff of Tuskegee athletic director Reginald Ruffin as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. In his final year with Miles, James’ offense averaged more than 28 points per game en route to a 9-3 record, winning a SIAC championship and earning a Division II postseason appearance.

In 2022, James was the Bethune-Cookman offensive coordinator under then-head coach Terry Sims.