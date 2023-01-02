You might also like

Grambling quarterback Julian Calvez has signed a NIL deal with Adidas. The freshman signal-caller made the announcement via his Instagram account.

A post shared by Julian Calvez (@juliancalvez)

Back in March, a Bleacher Report article detailed Adidas’ announcement of the launching of an equitable NIL network that was designed to give college athletes the vehicle to become paid brand ambassadors for the company.

Adidas added that the NIL network will initially be available to HBCUs in the fall. This initial window has allowed Calvez and several Grambling athletes to enter Adidas’ NIL network. They included Demarcus Smiley and Jose Vargas (baseball), James Brown (track & field), Haley Gomez (volleyball) Malik Lamin (men’s basketball) Jurnee Mclaurin (women’s basketball).