Weeks after Vincent Dancy resigned as Mississippi Valley State coach to become an assistant at Colorado under Deion Sanders, the school has found a replacement.

Kendrick Wade, who was most recently at Delta State as a wide receivers coach, has been named head coach.

Wade, a member of the MVSU All-Decade Team, had previous coaching experience at Fort Valley State as a wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

“I have dreamed of this moment. I saw it before it became a reality. I always felt I would have the honor of returning home to elevate this program to compete for championships, and that’s what we are going to do,” said Wade in a statement on Thursday. “I know it will not happen overnight, but the process of that elevation begins now. Valley, the time is now.”

Prior to landing in the collegiate ranks, Wade was the one-time head coach at Middle College High School in Memphis, Tennessee.

Wade will take over for Dancy who went 10-38 overall and 8-26 in the SWAC over five seasons.