The Bethune-Cookman football program named Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed as their next head coach. From ex-NFL players to notable commentators in media, here is how the sports world reacted.

SO HAPPY for Ed Reed! Bethune-Cookman got a REAL ONE who will demand greatness out of his players and coaches. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 27, 2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame would like to congratulate the Class of 2019’s Ed Reed on being named head coach at Bethune-Cookman University!@BCUAthletics, you’re getting a great one! pic.twitter.com/txrXMWDAVD — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 28, 2022

Loving that hire for Bethune-Cookman! Congratulations Ed Reed 👏🏿👏🏿 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 27, 2022

This video of Ed Reed explaining how he studied Peyton Manning’s tendencies makes me geek out every time I see it. Now, Reed gets to use his brilliant football mind as the head coach at Bethune-Cookman. Inherently, that’s pretty awesome. pic.twitter.com/zwH8FLp4Be https://t.co/Eou8K78Dmo — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 27, 2022

so awesome to hear Ed Reed is now a HC kids will learn so much from him “the best free safety that has ever played” -Bill Belichick “understood the game better than coaches” -Domonique Foxworth “one of the greatest safeties I’ve ever seen” -Tom Bradypic.twitter.com/0ZivJfeKTJ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 27, 2022

This is awesome. Congrats to Ed Reed, the second Pro Football Hall of Famer to lead Bethune-Cookman. Following the footsteps of Dolphins great Larry Little! https://t.co/vniXyK2O4p — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) December 28, 2022

Ed Reed to become the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman per @Brett_McMurphy. One thing you can count on is they'll do the little things correctly. Ed spoke here about how picking up trash led to a Super Bowl. Love Ed Reed, worth a listen it's good. pic.twitter.com/9DyvUdVKjW — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) December 27, 2022

Miami AD Dan Radakovich on Ed Reed: "Ed is one of the best to ever wear a Miami Hurricanes uniform & he has served as a great mentor to our student-athletes the past three years. He will do a tremendous job leading the Wildcats .. the entire Miami family wishes him all the best.” — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 28, 2022

Let’s go Ed Reed. Love to see former players that have a passion for coaching get the opportunity https://t.co/4B91bi9Gqn — Booger (@ESPNBooger) December 27, 2022

1. Deion Sanders took over Jackson State. 2. Eddie George took over Tennessee State. 3. Ed Reed is taking over Bethune-Cookman. 4. I'd just remind you Michael Strahan went to Texas Southern and Shannon Sharpe went to Savannah State. 5. HBCUs been popping off for decades. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 28, 2022

Ed Reed is exactly what that program needed. Last year, we had the most HBCU players drafted since 2019 (4). Lots of talent expected to come out of the SWAC in the future. https://t.co/cI88cYqp24 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 27, 2022

Eager to see Ed Reed as a college head coach. So many great stories about Ed’s remarkable football IQ, leadership and aura. This might be my favorite: https://t.co/727h1JEeW6 pic.twitter.com/y6uQ93MutA — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 27, 2022

Congratulations to my guy Ed Reed on being named the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman today. You know the secondary will be fierce! ⁦@BCUAthletics⁩ pic.twitter.com/Rm8gzYo1ZG — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 27, 2022

Best of luck Coach Ed Reed on the opportunity to lead at Bethune-Cookman. So awesome to see these incredibly accomplished former players pour into the next generation of football players with their genuine wisdom and guidance! — Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) December 27, 2022