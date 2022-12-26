You might also like

The Southern Jaguars’ offense just got a huge boost from the transfer portal as they have just acquired Prairie View A&M receiver Jailon Howard.

Howard had been with the Panthers since 2018 but did not see significant action until the 2021 season.

That year, the former Panther recorded 25 receptions for 543 yards and scored five touchdowns. He made an immediate impact in the team’s season-opener against Texas Southern with four receptions for a season-high 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Howard also had a very good performance in the SWAC championship game with five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

This past season, he continued to produce solid numbers with 16 receptions for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

Howard will be joining a Southern team that ranked second in the SWAC averaging 31.7 points per game.