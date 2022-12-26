You might also like

The good times keep on rolling for the Jackson State Tigers as All-SWAC linebacker Nyles Gaddy announced he will be returning to the team for his final year of eligibility.

Gaddy had a breakout year this season recording 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks (8th in SWAC), two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. The performance landed him a spot on the All-SWAC First Team

Gaddy made his way to Jackson State in 2020 after transferring from Tennessee where he primarily played on special teams.

In his announcement post on Instagram, Gaddy said he “wondered at times if he had a future in football” and that Jackson State “revitalized his hunger.”

Gaddy got his first taste of college action with the Tigers during the 2021 fall season. He finished with 34 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception, and two pass breakups.

His best individual performance came in the Southern Heritage Classic against Tennessee State where posting six tackles, four tackles for loss (career-high), and 3.5 sacks (career-high).

In Jackson State’s Celebration Bowl loss to North Carolina Central, Gaddy did not play in the game for an undisclosed reason which prompted speculation that he would leave the program.