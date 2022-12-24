You might also like

The HBCU football season has ended following a spectacular Celebration Bowl that saw North Carolina Central defeat Jackson State to win the Black National Championship.

If this year was any indication, there is a lot to be excited about in the future with many teams and players breaking the mold and putting their competitors on notice going forward.

Let’s put a bow on the year by looking at the five takeaways from the HBCU football season.

Season of firsts

No one embodied the season of firsts theme more than the Benedict Tigers, who stockpiled a list of them. The accomplishments included the first undefeated regular season in school history, the first SIAC championship win, and a Division II playoff berth.

North Carolina Central’s first-ever Celebration Bowl win over Jackson State gave them their first 10-win season since re-joining the MEAC in 2010.

Despite losing in the Celebration Bowl, Jackson State recorded their first-ever undefeated regular season to win their second straight SWAC championship.

The year of the running back

No position shined more in HBCU football than running backs with several players having breakout years.

Virginia Union’s Jada Byers was arguably the best individual player in all of Division II football this season. He led the country in rushing (1,928), and all-purpose yards per game (205.1), as well as tying for sixth in rushing touchdowns (19).

Fort Valley State back and SIAC Offensive Player of the Year Emanuel Wilson became the first Wildcats player to rush for 1,000 yards in 18 years.

North Carolina A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten recorded 10-straight 100-yard games setting a new program single-season record that led to a spot on the All-Big South First Team.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff back Kayvon Britten impressed in his first full season as the Golden Lions’ starter leading the SWAC in rushing touchdowns. He was named to the All-SWAC Second Team.

Morgan State’s Alfonzo Graham put the MEAC on notice that the Bears are a team to be reckoned with in the future. He led the conference in rushing (1,150) and was named to the All-MEAC First Team.

Turnaround seasons

There were several teams that made notable improvements from last season.

SIAC champion Benedict’s first-ever perfect regular season was preceded by a moderate year in which they finished with a 5-5 record.

Southern bounced back from their first losing season since 2012 to finish 7-5 and clinch their first SWAC West Division title since 2019.

The SIAC West champion Tuskegee improved their record from 3-8 last season to 8-2, including a perfect 7-0 in conference play.

Fort Valley State also improved from a 5-5 record during the 2021 season to go 8-2 in 2022.

North Carolina A&T recovered from a 2021 season in which they finished with a losing record to finish within one win of the Big South title.

The Howard Bison took a huge step in their quest to build their program into a contender by winning a share of the MEAC title for the first time since 1993.

Unfortunate dropoffs

The South Carolina State Bulldogs went from winning the 2021 MEAC championship and the Celebration Bowl to finishing with the worst record in the conference.

Miles’ streak of SIAC championship game appearances was snapped in drastic fashion after they posted a 1-9 record — their worst performance in a season in over 10 years.

Although Bowie State was able to finish with a winning record of 6-4, they had their streak of three straight CIAA championships snapped.

Alabama A&M struggled in their first season without Aqeel Glass under center dropping their record from 7-3 last year to 4-7 in 2022.

The Alcorn State Braves finished the season with a 5-6 overall record giving them their first losing record since 2016.

Savannah State took a minor step back in their third season since returning to the SIAC to drop from 8-2 last year to 5-5.

Impact of transfers

In HBCU football, there are always going to be transfers that impact the success of a team and this season was no different.

Florida A&M quarterback and Vanderbilt transfer Jeremy Moussa made an immediate impact from the first game of the season on his way to being named to the All-SWAC Second Team.

Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard came to the Braves from Syracuse to lead the SWAC in rushing (1,275) and was named SWAC Newcomer of the Year to go along with an All-SWAC First Team selection.

Benedict defensive end Loobert Denelus played spectacularly in his second season with the team from Southeastern University. He was named SIAC Defensive Player of the Year playing a huge role in the team finishing the regular season undefeated and winning its first-ever SIAC championship.

Delaware State transfer Sy’Veon Wilkerson provided balance to a pass-heavy Jackson State offense. He played a major role in the Tigers winning its second straight SWAC championship.