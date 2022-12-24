Before we close the book on the 2022 season, let’s take one last look at the teams that set themselves apart from the pack staking their claim to be among the best in lower division ranks of HBCU football.
Here is the final Ultimate HBCU Sports Lower Division Poll of the 2022 season.
|Rank
|Team
|Previous Rank
|Record
|1
|Benedict
|1
|11-1
|2
|Fayetteville State
|3
|9-3
|3
|Virginia Union
|2
|9-2
|4
|Tuskegee
|4
|8-3
|5
|Fort Valley State
|5
|8-2
|6
|Albany State
|6
|7-3
|7
|West Virginia State
|10
|7-4
|8
|Bowie State
|8
|6-4
|9
|Virginia State
|9
|6-4
|10
|Langston
|7
|6-4
