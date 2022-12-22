You might also like

Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Appearing in eight games this season, Land recorded 23 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks in helping to spearhead the No. 4 ranked defense in SWAC. Over the course of his 29-game FAMU career, Land racked up 89 tackles, 42.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks, which included a nation-leading 19 sacks in 2021.

FAMU head coach Willie Simmons tweeted in support of the star linebacker saying, “ALL of your dreams and goals can materialize right here at @FAMU_FB! Can’t wait to see you dominate @IsaiahLand716! So excited for you!”



The post-season all-star game, which touts itself as the “preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process” has taken place in Mobile, Alabama for the past 73 years, making it the longest, continual running college all-star game. Last year, the Senior Bowl produced 106 total draft picks for the second consecutive year.

The 2023 edition of the Senior Bowl will take place Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1:30 pm CST and will air on the NFL Network.