You might also like

You might also like

The time has come in college football for National Signing Day where teams look to build the future of their program attracting top prospects and transfers.

Even with a long day ahead, there have already seen numerous HBCU programs on the recruiting trail adding some highly touted talent to their rosters.

Celebration Bowl champions North Carolina Central have been active signing all-state offensive lineman Alexavier McMoore and all-region offensive lineman Andre Mitchell. They have also added wide receiver Chance Peterson and Charlotte Special Teams Player of the Year finalist Markell Quick.

Reigning SWAC champion Jackson State has also been on the recruiting trail adding some top talent on the defensive end. Two notable signings the Tigers have made are four-star defensive back Tristen Sion and three-star linebacker Noah Boulieu.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Boulieu was one of 14 players who joined the Tigers.

“I’m excited to welcome these young men and their families to Tiger Nation,” said coach T.C. Taylor. “They are a talented group of players whom I expect to make an immediate impact on our program.”

Florida A&M has also had a very good day signing a pair of running backs including Nebraska transfer Jaquez Yant and FAU transfer Kelvin Dean.

Meanwhile, the Rattlers’ defense got a boost by adding Jacksonville State defensive back transfer Deco Wilson flipping him from North Carolina A&T.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Alabama State bolstered its offensive line by flipping three-star recruit Joshua Daniel who previously committed to Arkansas State.

Tennessee State added to their offensive line by adding Grambling State transfer Romello Watson while also signing Youngstown State quarterback transfer Demeatric Crenshaw.

𝙎𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙚𝙙 🖊️ Welcome to the #RoarCity Demeatric Crenshaw, a transfer quarterback from Youngstown State that was the MVC Freshman of the Year in 2021. ➡️ @lilmeechie_king #GUTS pic.twitter.com/JTqZvSPQWD — Tennessee State Football (@TSUTigersFB) December 21, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Looking to secure its first winning season since 2019, Grambling State made a pair of signings to their offense, including Southern Miss running back transfer Dajon Richard and JUCO wide receiver transfer Majon Wright.

The Tigers have also made an effort to improve their defense adding JUCO champion defensive tackle Jakobe Schofield, Jacksonville State linebacker transfer Osiris Smith, and three-star defensive back David Jones.

Reigning SWAC West champion Southern made a move to sure up their defensive line by adding Arkansas State transfer Debris Jackson.

Morgan State has been active on the recruiting trail signing Dunbar High School state champion offensive lineman Kelby Carter and Catholic Conference All-Star Sharieff Andrews.

BALTIMORE NATIVE SIGNED TO THE NATIONAL TREASURE! WELCOME TO THE BEAR FAMILY OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, (Freshman) KELBY CARTER JR.! @KelbyCarter3 ⭐️: 2022 Dunbar High School won the state championships.@MorganStBears @underarmour @meacsports #NationalSigningDay 🖊 pic.twitter.com/mSapyyc0ON — Morgan State Football (@MSUBearsFB) December 21, 2022

As North Carolina A&T prepares for their first season in the CAA, they have been shopping for offensive lineman adding a trio to their roster. These include Brock Stukes, Sterling Wiggins, and Spencer Webb.

Texas Southern welcomed a pair of transfers in their quest for a SWAC West division title adding Furman quarterback transfer Jace Wilson and UTSA cornerback transfer Xavier Player.

Building off winning their first share of the MEAC title since 1993, the Howard Bison racked in a host of recruits such as wide receiver Se’Quan Osborne, defensive backs Dre Miller-Ross and Anthony Bivines, defensive end Emmanuel Doivilus, and offensive linemen Josiah Chenault and Sakae Hall.

Among the many players to sign with the Alcorn State Braves, their biggest signing comes from the SEC in former Missouri quarterback Tyler Macon.

They wrote me off, but I ain’t write back. #Bravenation let’s go 💜💛

COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/hnqFV343y1 — Maco (@tylermacon_) December 22, 2022

After only winning one game in 2022, Norfolk State inked 10 players on National Signing Day.

“That’s really what this whole class was about, focusing on guys who wanted to be at Norfolk State and who really wanted to play and have an opportunity to play,” head coach Dawson Odums said. “I think that’s a lost equation in football right now, finding guys that are ready and want to play.”

At Alabama State, cornerback Ethan Tookes and Offensive lineman Joshua Daniels have signed as part of Eddie Robinson, Jr. first recruiting class on Wednesday,

Tookes, from Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Fla., was ranked No. 149 recruit for the state of Florida. He registered 29 tackles with 22 solos stops, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks and 12 passes defended. As a senior, he recorded 14 defended passes and 42 total tackles.

Daniels was a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the 95th-ranked player in Alabama.