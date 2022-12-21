You might also like

On a long list of head coaching vacancies in HBCU football this offseason, Arkansas-Pine Bluff is expected to hire former NFL player and longtime assistant coach Alonzo Hampton.

The hire was first reported by The Athletic college football reporter Pete Thamel.

Since 2011, Hampton has made his way around the college ranks at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon, Florida State, Arkansas, and most recently his alma mater University of Louisiana Monroe.

Playing for the University of Louisiana Monroe from 1993-1996, Hampton went on to the Frankfort Galaxy in NFL Europe, winning the world championship in 1999.

Hampton then took on coaching stints at the high school level winning back-to-back state championships with Warren High School in Arkansas in 2001 and 2002.

Sources: Arkansas Pine Bluff has finalized a three-year deal to make ULM assistant Alonzo Hampton the school’s next head coach. Hampton has been an assistant FSU, Oregon, USF and Western Kentucky. He also worked at Pine Bluff early in his career. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 21, 2022

Hampton accepted his first collegiate coaching position at UAPB in 2006 serving in multiple positions in his five seasons with the team. Those included cornerbacks coach, defensive backs coach, and defensive coordinator.

Hampton is taking over a UAPB team that finished last season with a 3-8 overall record and a 1-7 record against the SWAC. The school fired Doc Gamble midway through the 2022 season in the midst of its second consecutive losing campaign since winning the SWAC West in 2021.