North Carolina Central was battled-tested all year long en route to a MEAC championship and then knocked off unbeaten Jackson State to finish on top of the final 2022 Ultimate HBCU Sports Division I Top 10 Football Poll.
|Rank
|Team
|Previous rank
|Record
|1
|North Carolina Central
|3
|10-2
|2
|Jackson State
|1
|12-1
|3
|Florida A&M
|2
|9-2
|4
|North Carolina A&T
|5
|7-4
|5
|Southern
|4
|7-5
|6
|Howard
|10
|5-6
|7
|Prairie View
|5
|6-5
|8
|Texas Southern
|6
|5-5
|9
|Alabama State
|8
|6-5
|10
|Alcorn State
|9
|5-6
