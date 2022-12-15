You might also like

You might also like

JACKSON, MS –Coltie Young made seven 3-pointers and totaled 23 points, but the Jackson State men’s basketball team fell to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 69-59 at Mississippi Coliseum Wednesday.

The Tigers (1-9) had two players score in double figures, led by Young, who had 23 points. Romelle Mansel added 11 points and Ken Evans added seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

Jamarcus Jones pulled down three offensive rebounds to pace the Jackson State offense which grabbed 11 boards and turned them into 12 second chance points.

The Jackson State defense caused its share of mistakes in Wednesday’s game, forcing 16 Mississippi State turnovers.

Those takeaways turned into 11 points on the other end of the floor. Jones led the way individually for the Tigers with two steals.

Jackson State went on an 8-0 run with 19:16 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Evans, to take an 8-2 lead. The Tigers then surrendered that lead and entered halftime down 31-26.

Mississippi State kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 36-29 advantage before Jackson State went on a 6-0 run, finished off by Evans’ layup, to shrink the deficit to 36-35 with 16:23 to go in the contest.

Mississippi State responded and outscored the Tigers the rest of the way, ending the game with a final score of 69-59. Jackson State shot well from three-point range in the half, hitting five shots from deep to score 15 of its 33 points.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics