Earlier this month, a Tennessee State football staff member was arrested for allegedly using her car as a battering ram, according to a report.

Court documents obtained by TMZ Sports indicated junior running back Devon Starling called police at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 3 after being confronted outside his apartment by TSU director of football operations and on-campus recruiting Ariel Escobar.

Escobar, described in documents as an”ex-fling,” allegedly refused to leave the property. Starling, a police report said, attempted to “diffuse the potentially volatile situation” before he and his girlfriend — who was also at the scene — drove around to wait for police.

The couple pulled into a parking lot and Escobar followed, the report said. The affidavit stated Escobar used her vehicle to block Starling and his companion from exiting the lot. Escobar.

Starling and his girlfriend indicated that they believed that Escobar was going to hurt them with the vehicle. Starling said Escobar backed up and struck his vehicle twice, which caused minor damage, the report said.

When police did arrive, Escobar was no longer at the scene. After the police left, Escobar later returned to Starling’s apartment where she was taken into custody, said the report.

Escobar told officers she went back to illicit a confession from Starling, in front of his girlfriend, that the two of them reportedly had a sexual relationship. Escobar allegedly admitted that she threw ketchup on and scratched Starling’s car, the report said.

Escobar was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism. Sterling was not charged with a crime in the incident.

Tennessee State officials said they were aware of the incident involving Sterling but did not indicate whether there would be any disciplinary action taken against Escobar

“The University is aware of an arrest of an employee, and takes the allegations associated with the incident seriously,” TSU said in a statement Monday. “TSU is unable to comment on specific personnel matters or matters potentially implicating student privacy laws. We will have no further comment at this time.”