Record-setting Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass is finally making his way to the pros after he signed with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL.

Glass is one of the most decorated quarterbacks that the HBCU football ranks have seen in quite some time, racking up numerous awards and accomplishments in his time with the Bulldogs.

He finished his career with 12,136 passing yards and 109 touchdowns. He ranks 16th on the FCS career passing yards list and is tied for 15th on the career passing TD list.

Free Agent Signing: •QB Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) December 13, 2022

His long list of accomplishments includes two-time SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, two-time Black College Football Player of the Year, four-time All-SWAC selection, and fall 2021 Stats Perform FCS All-American.

During the 2021 spring season, Glass led the Bulldogs to a perfect 5-0 record that culminated with a 40-33 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff to claim the school’s first SWAC championship in 15 years.

Before news of his signing with the USFL, Glass seemed to be on track to have a shot in the NFL after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in May.

Bucs quarterback coach Clyde Christensen said Glass was “an exciting prospect” and that he was “looking forward to seeing”him.