The college football world is devastated at the news of the passing of longtime college football head coach Mike Leach.

On Sunday, it was reported by the Clarion-Ledger that Leach was hospitalized after collapsing in his home. He was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at 61.

Leach’s career on college football sidelines began in 1987 when he served as an offensive line coach for California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly).

He has been a head coach at the Division I level since 2000, spending time with Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. For his career, Leach held a 158-107 overall record.

Here is how HBCU coaches and schools reacted on social media.

Coach Prime Speaks On The Passing Of Coach Mike Leach.

Via: @DeionSanders IG pic.twitter.com/i3Wkc51z2T — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) December 13, 2022

The Rattler Football FAMULY sends our condolences to the Leach and Mississippi State families on the passing of Coach Mike Leach! Our hearts go out to all who’s lives have been impacted by this revolutionary coach! May he rest in peace!

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Coach Willie Simmons (@HCWillieSimmons) December 13, 2022

Rest In Peace to Coach Mike Leach, and the thoughts and prayers from Braves Nation goes out to everyone at @HailStateFB today. Rest easy, Coach Leach. 🕯️#RIP — Alcorn Braves Athletics (@BRAVESSPORTS) December 13, 2022

From all of us at @EdwardWatersFB, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, coaches, and players of @HailStateFB on the passing of Head Coach Mike Leach. Our prayers are with all of you and Bulldog Nation at this time. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nG72giVimX — Edward Waters Football (@EdwardWatersFB) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach's dinosaur hands press conference will forever be iconic. RIP Pirate pic.twitter.com/l2KK03gO9U — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) December 13, 2022

There will never be another one quite like Mike Leach. A true college football original. pic.twitter.com/ZnpJwMXT2q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2022