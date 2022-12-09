You might also like

South Carolina State wide receiver Shaquan “Shaq” Davis has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

As one of the top receivers in MEAC, he is best known for his performance in the 2021 Celebration Bowl, where had five catches for 95 yards and three touchdowns en route to being named offensive MVP.

This season, he had 45 catches, 934 yards and 11 touchdowns. At 6-5 and 215 pounds, it will be interesting to see where he goes in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Davis, however, is not really listed on the draft boards on CBS Sports, ESPN or Pro Football Focus coming off a year where four HBCU players were drafted.

In ESPN’s preseason rankings of the top 50 HBCU draft prospects, Davis was ranked No. 3 overall.

It is very easy to see Davis being drafted in the later rounds and when a team picks him up, they will be receiving a great talent.

Recently, SC State players such as Shaquille Leonard, Javon Hargrave and Decobie Durant have been drafted. That’s good news for Davis. With his ability to run after the catch and make big plays, Davis could be a very valuable addition to any NFL team.