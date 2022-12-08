Mississippi Valley State head football coach Vincent Dancy announced his resignation Thursday morning to join Deion Sanders as an assistant at Colorado.

“Coach Dancy has represented MVSU and the football program well in that time as the 17th head coach,” athletic director Hakim McClellan said in a statement. “On behalf of Mississippi Valley State University, I want to thank Coach Vincent for his incredible leadership for our football program.”

“We are thankful to Coach Dancy for his service to MVSU. He has served Valley in various capacities as a coach, a leader of young men, and a mentor to countless individuals throughout his time,” MVSU President Jerryl Briggs said. “He will always be a part of the Valley family and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

As the fifth longest-tenured coach in MVSU, history Dancy, the former Jackson State football player and coach, went 10-38 overall in his five seasons in Itta Bena.

Defensive coordinator Javier Gonzalez has been named interim head coach. A nationwide search will be conducted to find Dancy’s replacement, university officials said.