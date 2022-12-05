You might also like

The SWAC Championship Game rivaled attendance figures for many Power 5 conference title games over the weekend.

On Saturday, Jackson State’s 43-24 win over Southern at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium drew 53,754 fans — a conference championship game record — exceeding the 2021 total of 50,128 also played in Jackson when JSU hosted Prairie View.

The SWAC title game ranked as the sixth-most watched in the country on Saturday.

Championship Game attendance figures 1. SEC 74,810

2. Big 12- 69,335

3. Big Ten- 67,107

4. ACC- 64,115

5. PAC 12- 61,195

6. @theswac – 53,754

7. C-USA- 41,412

8. AAC- 30,118

9. Mountain West- 24,037

10. Sun Belt- 21,554

11. MAC- 15,550#SWACNation — BJ Jones (@InsideHBCUFball) December 5, 2022

The SEC; (74,810); Big 12 (69,335); Big Ten (67,170); ACC (64,115); and Pac-12 (61,195) had higher turnouts.