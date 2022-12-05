You might also like

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Allen University wrestling team out-maneuvered NCWA foe Clemson University 31-15 on the road Sunday afternoon in Clemson.

After Clemson got out to a fast 6-0 lead with a fall at 125 pounds, Allen stormed back with three straight wins to take a 15-6 lead after junior Nyshaad Hannon’s forfeit win at 133 pounds, freshman Quincy Gash 10-6 decision win at 141 pounds and junior Drevon Wallaces first period fall at 149 pounds.

Junior Moise Toussaint then fell 8-2 at 157 pounds before Allen put together three more consecutive wins at the next three weight classes to take a commanding 25-9 lead after eight bouts. Sophomore Ya’Donnis Hardaway got the win at 165 pounds winning by an 8-3 decision before junior Terrence Mills hung on to win 13-9 at 174 pounds. Junior Michael Jackson then grabbed a 12-4 major decision win at 184 pounds.

Freshman Emmanuel Velasquez then earned a win via forfeit at heavyweight for the Jackets.

