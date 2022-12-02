You might also like

The accolades continue to roll in for Virginia Union running back Jada Byers.

The record-setting rusher received the distinction of being named one of nine finalists for the Harlon Hill trophy. This makes him the first Virginia Union player to ever receive the honor.

The Panthers’ sophomore set a CIAA record for rushing yards in a season (1,928) while also leading the nation with 2,256 all-purpose yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns.

Byers helped lead Virginia Union to their best season in 15 years, finishing the regular season with a 9-1 record and earning an at-large bid in the Division II playoffs.

This is the second straight year an HBCU player will finish in the top 10 in Harlon Hill trophy voting. Should he win the award, Byers would become the first HBCU player to ever do so.

The Harlon Hill trophy winner will be announced on Dec. 16, with an award ceremony to be held on Jan. 13, 2023, at the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

Byers was also named the Super Region II Offensive Player of the Year.