Colorado is prepared to make a serious offer to lure Deion Sanders from Jackson State.

A report by a Colorado CBS TV station indicated that Colorado has planned to offer Sanders a base salary of $5 million per year to become the school’s next head coach.

The report detailed that incentives could push the proposed deal to $7 million.

Sanders confirmed on Monday that Colorado had made a contract offer but did not disclose the nature of negotiations.

“The report is true. They’re not the only ones,” Sanders said during the SWAC coaches media call when asked by an HBCU Sports reporter. I’m not going to sit here and tell all of my business, but they’re not the only ones. And I’d be a liar if I told you they didn’t. You know they did. I know they did. Everybody knows they did. So it is what it is.”

The Jackson State coach is in the second full season of a 4-year, $1.2 million contract.

He also said that other schools have made overtures for his services. Sanders has maintained that he would entertain offers from FBS schools, but is happy at Jackson State when asked if he wanted to stay at the school.

“See, there’s a tricky question. So when I answer that question and it’s … I don’t want to go there because you know what it’s gonna start in this great question for you,” Sanders said. “I don’t want to go there. I am enthusiastically happy with where I am truly happy, proud and pleased. I feel like this is the best fan base in FCS football. By far, I think this is the best fan base in HBCU football that has been in quite some time.”