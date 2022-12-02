You might also like

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs could be on the verge of losing the last big piece to their 2020 championship offense.

All-SWAC wide receiver Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim has announced he is entering the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs receiver has been a major player for the team since he first stepped on the field for the team in 2019.

In 29 career games, Ibrahim has recorded 157 receptions for 2,429 yards and 22 touchdowns.

As a freshman, he was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award. This was one of many accolades for Ibrahim in his first year with the team, including being named to the Hero Sports Freshman All-American, the Phil Steele Freshman of the Year, and the All-SWAC first team.

Since then, Ibrahim has been named to two All-SWAC teams, including a 2021 season in which he led the conference in receiving yards.

The transfer portal has not been kind to the Bulldogs in the past two seasons as they have seen three of their top receivers leave in that time period.

Ibrahim is now one of two Alabama A&M wide receivers to enter the transfer portal in the past two months along with Brian Jenkins.

In addition, fellow championship receiver Odieu Hilaire entered the transfer prior to the start of the 2022 season, joining Bowling Green.