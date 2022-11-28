Deion Sanders has been a wanted man — or rumored to be one — for several head coaching vacancies across the country.

On Monday, the Jackson State head coach confirmed a report that Colorado did indeed offer him its open head coaching job.

“The report is true. They’re not the only ones,” Sanders said during the SWAC coaches media call when asked by an HBCU Sports reporter. I’m not going to sit here and tell all of my business, but they’re not the only ones. And I’d be a liar if I told you they didn’t. You know they did. I know they did. Everybody knows they did. So it is what it is.”

There is interest from Sanders’ camp in taking the job, but no decision has been made at this time.

On Saturday, FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman reported that Colorado offered Sanders its vacant head coach job.

“I’m told he (Sanders) has legit interest in becoming the Buffs new head coach,” Feldman reported on the FOX college football pregame show. He’s gone 22-2 the last two years but hasn’t got buy-in from Power Five jobs with vacancies.”

Feldman said Colorado officials were “optimistic” that Sanders would consider the job and make the program “nationally relevant for the first time in a long time.”

Sanders is preparing Jackson State for the SWAC Championship Game against Southern on Saturday and said that is his main focus at the moment.

“That’s not my focus not right now. My focus is to win and be dominant,” he said. “Not even to go on to the Celebration Bowl, my focus is right here in this beloved (Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium) to be dominant on Saturday. That’s my focus. And I keep the main thing the main thing, and everyone that knows me knows that about me.”

Sanders said he isn’t going to allow constant rumors about his coaching future to distract him or his team from preparing for the championship game.

“To someone else that hasn’t been that dude, it’s somewhat intoxicating. I’ve been Prime for a long time, dawg. Attention ain’t nothing new to me,” Sanders said. “We’re focused. We’re dialed in. We have some really good coaches and guys that have been at the highest level of football.

“And we know how to focus our kids. We know how to make sure our kids are watching enough film. We know how to make sure our kids understand their alignment and assignments to another level. We know how to run a practice.”

Colorado went 1-11 overall and 1-8 in the Pac-12 this season.

As reported by 247Sports earlier this week, Colorado and South Florida reached out to Sanders to gauge his interest.

Sanders, the 2021 FCS Coach of the Year, is in his third full season with the Tigers and has led the team to an 11-0 overall record and second consecutive SWAC East championship.