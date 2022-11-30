You might also like

The transfer portal continues to heat up in the SWAC as Arkansas-Pine Bluff running back Kayvon Britten has announced he will enter the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Britten had a breakout year in his sophomore season, recording 1,063 rushing yards (second in SWAC), scoring 16 rushing touchdowns (led SWAC), and 1,212 all-purpose yards (third in SWAC).

His 16 touchdowns accounted for 47% of his team’s total touchdowns, the highest percentage of all SWAC running backs.

Thank you UAPB 🖤 pic.twitter.com/5FgM2psgMs — Kayvon Britten (@KayvonBritten) November 29, 2022

He was named to the All-SWAC second team making him one of three players for UAPB to be named to the all-conference team.

The performance that arguably put the Golden Lions sophomore on the map came against Alabama A&M. He finished the game with a career-high 277 rushing yards scoring four touchdowns.

Britten also played a huge role in UAPB’s season finale win over Alabama State in the Turkey Day Classic, accounting for all three of his team’s touchdowns in the game. This included the go-ahead score with 49 seconds.

The transfer portal has not been kind to UAPB. Not only has their leading rusher entered the portal, but top receiver Raequan Prince and defensive back Nathan Seward have also done so.