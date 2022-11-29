You might also like

You might also like

GREENVILLE, NC – Sophomore guard Lesown Hallums tossed in a game-high 22 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead South Carolina State to a 73-68 win over East Carolina Tuesday at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum.

The Bulldogs (1-7) snapped an 11-game non-conference losing streak with the win, while the Pirates fall to 5-3 on the season.

Hallums connected 9-of-15 from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point range, while the senior guard finished with 13 points (6-of-16) in the win.

South Carolina State controlled the tempo from start leading by as many as 11-points, 61-50, at the 8:01 mark in the second half.

Forward Davion Everett posted a solid effort off the bench with six points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes of play, while guard Rakeim Gary chipped in 12 for the Bulldogs.

SC State led in serval categories, including rebounding (35-32), 2nd chance points (11-10), steals (8-2), and blocks (4-3), while shooting 47%-32% from behind the arc.

Courtesy: SC State Athletics