SWAC postseason honors bookended the accolades from Jackson State’s historic regular season.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected Offensive Player of the Year, while fellow teammate Aubrey Miller, Jr. was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year. Jackson State’s Kevin Coleman Jr. was chosen for Freshman of the Year accolades, while Deion Sanders was tabbed Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Offensive Player of the Year
Sanders led Jackson State football to its first 11-0 record in program history. He tallied seven games with 3+ TD passes this season to go along with four 300-yard passing games. Sanders set single-season school records for touchdown passes (32) and completions (284) while passing for 3,083 yards and rushing for a career-high five touchdowns. He leads the SWAC in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, and touchdowns. Sanders set a career-high with 438 passing yards against Mississippi Valley State and threw a career-high 5 TDs twice in games against Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman.
Defensive Player of the Year
Miller had 98 tackles (53 solo) with one sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four quarterback hits, five pass breakups, and one touchdown this past season. He recorded eight+ tackles in a game seven times this season, including four 10+ tackle games. He tied a career-high with 19 tackles against Texas Southern. During the Tigers’ season opener, he recorded nine tackles and returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown against Florida A&M.
Newcomer of the Year
Howard was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week twice this past season. He leads the league in rushing yards (1,273) while ranking fourth in scoring (78 points). He ranks tied for 20th in the FCS with 12 rushing touchdowns and is also currently ranked eighth in the FCS in rushing yards. Howard rushed for a season-high 299 yards and four touchdowns against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He tallied 199 yards and a score on the ground in his debut against No. 10 Stephen F. Austin. Howard contributed five (5) games of 100 yards or more this past season.
Freshman of the Year
Coleman caught 24 passes for 324 yards and one touchdown while averaging 25.3 yards on nine kickoff returns and 8.7 yards on six punt returns this past season. He contributed 2+ receptions in a game nine times this season while catching two passes for 76 yards, including career-long 64-yard reception versus Mississippi Valley State. Coleman averaged 47.0 yards on two kickoff returns, including a career-long 68-yard return versus Alabama A&M.
Coach of Year
Sanders led Jackson State football to its first 11-0 regular season in school history. JSU also completed the first undefeated fall regular season by a league team since 1991. The Tigers tallied 10 wins by margins of 10+ points. Jackson State held ten opponents to 14 points or less while the defense also led the FCS in seven defensive categories. JSU has won 17 consecutive conference games and 19 straight games against SWAC opponents.
A complete listing of all-conference selections and individual award winners is listed below.
2022 SWAC Football Postseason Awards
All-SWAC First-Team Offense
Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
Running Back: Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State
Running Back: Sy’Veon Wilkerson, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Offensive Lineman: Drake Centers, Texas Southern
Offensive Lineman: Tyler Brown, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Dallas Black, Southern
Offensive Lineman: Jalen Goss, Florida A&M
Wide Receiver: Xavier Smith, Florida A&M
Wide Receiver: Dallas Daniels, Jackson State
Tight End: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman
All-SWAC First-Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State
Defensive Lineman: Kamari Stephens, Florida A&M
Defensive Lineman: Nyles Gaddy, Jackson State
Linebacker: Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State
Linebacker: Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State
Linebacker: Colton Adams, Alabama State
Defensive Back: Isaiah Hamilton, Texas Southern
Defensive Back: Corione Harris, Southern
Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Back: Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Jackson State
All-SWAC First Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M
Punter: Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M
Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman
Long Snapper: Jason Longcor, Alcorn State
All-SWAC Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M
Running Back: Kayvon Britten, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M
Offensive Lineman: Jeremiah Stafford, Southern
Offensive Lineman: Jonathan Williams, Alabama A&M
Offensive Lineman: Will Ready, Alcorn State
Offensive Lineman: Cameron Covin, Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: T.J. Yarbrough, Alcorn State
Wide Receiver: Shane Hooks, Jackson State
Wide Receiver: Jah’Marae Sheread, Florida A&M
Tight End: D.J. Stevens, Jackson State
All-SWAC Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State
Defensive Lineman: Tahj Brown, Southern
Defensive Lineman: Justin Ragin, Jackson State
Defensive Lineman: Zareon Hayes, Alabama A&M
Linebacker: Claudin Cherelus, Alcorn State
Linebacker: Lewis Matthews, Grambling State
Linebacker: Isaiah Major, Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Javan Morgan, Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
Defensive Back: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State
Defensive Back: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M
All-SWAC Second Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Alejandro Mata, Jackson State
Punter: Josh Sanchez, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Return Specialist: Chaunzavia Lewis, Texas Southern
Long Snapper: Braxston Blackwell, Southern
Courtesy: SWAC
