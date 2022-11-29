SWAC postseason honors bookended the accolades from Jackson State’s historic regular season.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected Offensive Player of the Year, while fellow teammate Aubrey Miller, Jr. was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year. Jackson State’s Kevin Coleman Jr. was chosen for Freshman of the Year accolades, while Deion Sanders was tabbed Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Offensive Player of the Year

Sanders led Jackson State football to its first 11-0 record in program history. He tallied seven games with 3+ TD passes this season to go along with four 300-yard passing games. Sanders set single-season school records for touchdown passes (32) and completions (284) while passing for 3,083 yards and rushing for a career-high five touchdowns. He leads the SWAC in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, and touchdowns. Sanders set a career-high with 438 passing yards against Mississippi Valley State and threw a career-high 5 TDs twice in games against Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman.

Defensive Player of the Year

Miller had 98 tackles (53 solo) with one sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four quarterback hits, five pass breakups, and one touchdown this past season. He recorded eight+ tackles in a game seven times this season, including four 10+ tackle games. He tied a career-high with 19 tackles against Texas Southern. During the Tigers’ season opener, he recorded nine tackles and returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown against Florida A&M.

Newcomer of the Year

Howard was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week twice this past season. He leads the league in rushing yards (1,273) while ranking fourth in scoring (78 points). He ranks tied for 20th in the FCS with 12 rushing touchdowns and is also currently ranked eighth in the FCS in rushing yards. Howard rushed for a season-high 299 yards and four touchdowns against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He tallied 199 yards and a score on the ground in his debut against No. 10 Stephen F. Austin. Howard contributed five (5) games of 100 yards or more this past season.

Freshman of the Year

Coleman caught 24 passes for 324 yards and one touchdown while averaging 25.3 yards on nine kickoff returns and 8.7 yards on six punt returns this past season. He contributed 2+ receptions in a game nine times this season while catching two passes for 76 yards, including career-long 64-yard reception versus Mississippi Valley State. Coleman averaged 47.0 yards on two kickoff returns, including a career-long 68-yard return versus Alabama A&M.

Coach of Year

Sanders led Jackson State football to its first 11-0 regular season in school history. JSU also completed the first undefeated fall regular season by a league team since 1991. The Tigers tallied 10 wins by margins of 10+ points. Jackson State held ten opponents to 14 points or less while the defense also led the FCS in seven defensive categories. JSU has won 17 consecutive conference games and 19 straight games against SWAC opponents.

A complete listing of all-conference selections and individual award winners is listed below.

2022 SWAC Football Postseason Awards

Offensive Player of the Year

Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

Defensive Player of the Year

Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State

Newcomer of the Year

Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State

Freshman of the Year

Kevin Coleman, Jr., Jackson State

Coach of the Year

Deion Sanders, Jackson State

All-SWAC First-Team Offense

Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

Running Back: Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State

Running Back: Sy’Veon Wilkerson, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Offensive Lineman: Drake Centers, Texas Southern

Offensive Lineman: Tyler Brown, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Dallas Black, Southern

Offensive Lineman: Jalen Goss, Florida A&M

Wide Receiver: Xavier Smith, Florida A&M

Wide Receiver: Dallas Daniels, Jackson State

Tight End: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman

All-SWAC First-Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State

Defensive Lineman: Kamari Stephens, Florida A&M

Defensive Lineman: Nyles Gaddy, Jackson State

Linebacker: Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State

Linebacker: Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State

Linebacker: Colton Adams, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Isaiah Hamilton, Texas Southern

Defensive Back: Corione Harris, Southern

Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Back: Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Jackson State

All-SWAC First Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M

Punter: Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M

Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman

Long Snapper: Jason Longcor, Alcorn State

All-SWAC Second Team Offense

Quarterback: Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M

Running Back: Kayvon Britten, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Jeremiah Stafford, Southern

Offensive Lineman: Jonathan Williams, Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Will Ready, Alcorn State

Offensive Lineman: Cameron Covin, Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: T.J. Yarbrough, Alcorn State

Wide Receiver: Shane Hooks, Jackson State

Wide Receiver: Jah’Marae Sheread, Florida A&M

Tight End: D.J. Stevens, Jackson State

All-SWAC Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State

Defensive Lineman: Tahj Brown, Southern

Defensive Lineman: Justin Ragin, Jackson State

Defensive Lineman: Zareon Hayes, Alabama A&M

Linebacker: Claudin Cherelus, Alcorn State

Linebacker: Lewis Matthews, Grambling State

Linebacker: Isaiah Major, Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Javan Morgan, Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

Defensive Back: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State

Defensive Back: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M

All-SWAC Second Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Alejandro Mata, Jackson State

Punter: Josh Sanchez, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Return Specialist: Chaunzavia Lewis, Texas Southern

Long Snapper: Braxston Blackwell, Southern

Courtesy: SWAC