Rod Milstead has been fired by Delaware State, the school announced Monday.

DSU Director of Athletics Alecia Shields-Gadson indicated that Rod Milstead had been relieved of his head coaching duties, effective immediately.

“We thank coach Milstead for his service to our football program and the university the past five years and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Shields-Gadson. “The university will soon begin a national search for a new head football coach.”

In his five seasons in Dover, Milstead compiled an overall 17-33 overall record and 7-18 in the MEAC. Ten of those 16 wins and four of seven conference wins came within the last two seasons.

Milstead was a standout offensive lineman at Delaware State, garnering three-time All-MEAC First Team selections in 1989, 1990, and 1991. He was also named Delaware State’s Male Athlete of the Year in 1992 and played eight NFL seasons.

Shields-Gasdon announced that veteran assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Jeff Braxton will assume the interim head coach.