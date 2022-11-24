You might also like

The Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions ended the season on a high note after defeating the Alabama State Hornets 19-14 in the final minute of the Turkey Day Classic.

Usually a game between Alabama State and Tuskegee, this was just the fourth time the Hornets have played against a SWAC school in the history of the Thanksgiving Day game. The loss drops Alabama State to 1-3 in such games.

This game was a tale of two halves with UAPB getting out to a 13-0 lead at the half only for Alabama State to take the lead after scoring 14 unanswered points.

FCS Final: UAPB Defeats Alabama State 19-14 For Their 1st SWAC Win Of The Season!

Kayvon Britten: 28 Car, 160 Yds, 3 TDs

With 54 seconds left in regulation, running back Kayvon Britten scored on a 14-yard TD run for the go-ahead score.

Britten was the Turkey Day Classic Player of the Game after posting 160 rushing yards and accounting for all three of the Golden Lions’ touchdowns.

On defense, sophomore linebacker Rico Dozier led UAPB with 17 tackles and two sacks.

This win gives the Golden Lions their first conference win of the season to end the year 1-7 in the SWAC and 3-8 overall.

Alabama State finishes the regular season 6-5 overall with a 4-4 record in the conference.