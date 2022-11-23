NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central leads the way with seven First Team All-MEAC honorees as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced its postseason football honors, presented by TowneBank. Howard followed with six First Team honorees, while South Carolina State had five.

All awards and honors were voted on by the league’s head football coaches and sports information directors.

In partnership with the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, the MEAC will announce its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year as part of the festivities surrounding the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev.

North Carolina Central’s Robert Mitchell claimed the Offensive Lineman of the Year honor, while Marquis Gillis of Delaware State earned Rookie of the Year honors. North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver was named MEAC Coach of the Year for the first time in his career.

This season marks the first time North Carolina Central has claimed the Offensive Lineman of the Year award.

Mitchell anchored an Eagles’ offensive line that helped North Carolina Central lead the MEAC in total offense (442.0 yards per game) and scoring offense (38.4 points per game) this season. The Eagles also had the conference’s top rushing offense, averaging 204.6 yards per game, and the top passing offense, with 237.4. yards per game. Additionally, Mitchell’s efforts help North Carolina Central lead the nation in third-down conversions.

Gillis leads the Hornets and ranks fifth in the MEAC in rushing yards per game (49.5) and total rushings yards (545). His five rushing touchdowns are tied for fourth in the league. Gillis ran for career-high 123 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in the win over Norfolk State and followed that with 94 rushing yards and a score against Howard.

Oliver led the Eagles to a 4-1 mark in conference play this season to claim a share of the MEAC championship and clinch the league’s bid to the Cricket Celebration Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 17, 12 noon on ABC). The Eagles won their sixth championship overall and the first of Oliver’s tenure.

See below for the full All-MEAC teams.

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Robert Mitchell, North Carolina Central

Rookie of the Year: Marquis Gillis, Delaware State

Coach of the Year: Trei Oliver, North Carolina Central

First Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown QB Davius Richard Jr. North Carolina Central Belle Glade, Fla. RB Alfonzo Graham Sr. Morgan State Baltimore, Md. RB Latrell Collier R-Jr. North Carolina Central Bluefield, W.Va. WR Shaquan Davis R-Jr. South Carolina State Summerville, S.C. WR Antoine Murray Gr. Howard Miramar, Fla. TE Brennan Brown Sr. Howard Dallas, Tex. C Torricelli Simpkins III So. North Carolina Central Charlotte, N.C. OL Corey Bullock Jr. North Carolina Central Accokeek, Md. OL Robert Mitchell R-Sr. North Carolina Central Millsboro, Del. OL Anim Dankwah Sr. Howard Accra, Ghana OL Nick Taiste So. South Carolina State West Columbia, S.C.

First Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown DL Isaiah Williams* R-Sr. Delaware State Brooklyn, N.Y. DL Patrick Godbolt* Jr. South Carolina State Blythewood, S.C. DL Jevin Jackson Gr. Howard Lawrenceville, Ga. DL Marcus Brown Jr. Howard Houston, Tex. DL Elijah Williams So. Morgan State Jersey City, N.J. LB BJ Davis R-Jr. South Carolina State Blair, S.C. LB Tyler Long R-Jr. Norfolk State Cincinnati, Ohio LB Brooks Parker Sr. Delaware State Laurel, Del. DB Khalil Baker Jr. North Carolina Central Winston-Salem, N.C. DB Romell Harris-Freeman R-Jr. Delaware State Rockville, Md. DB Kenny Gallop, Jr. Jr. Howard Portsmouth, Va. DB Duane Nichols* Gr. South Carolina State Lake View, S.C. DB Jae’Veyon Morton* Sr. Morgan State Detroit, Mich. P Matt Noll So. Delaware State Robesonia, Pa. PK Adrian Olivo Jr. North Carolina Central Plant City, Fla. RS Keith Jenkins, Jr. Fr. Morgan State Gainesville, Va.

* Indicates a tie.

Second Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown QB Quinton Williams Sr. Howard Upper Marlboro, Md. RB Jarett Hunter Jr. Howard Mineral, Va. RB Marquis Gillis R-Fr. Delaware State Milford, Del. WR E.J. Hicks* R-Sr. North Carolina Central Rolesville, N.C. WR Devin Smith* So. North Carolina Central Durham, N.C. WR Da’Quan Felton R-So. Norfolk State Portsmouth, Va. TE Tyler Barnes Sr. North Carolina Central Charlotte, N.C. C Deshawn Ingram Sr. Howard Detroit, Mich. OL Darius Fox So. Howard Washington, D.C. OL Sam Pearson Sr. Delaware State Washington, D.C. OL Cam Johnson R-So. South Carolina State Irmo, S.C. OL Chris Anthony Gr. Morgan State Massillon, Ohio

* Indicates a tie.

Second Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown DL Darrian Brokenburr Sr. Howard Manassas, Va. DL Jared Kirksey So. South Carolina State Clemson, S.C. DL Jaden Taylor R-So. North Carolina Central Durham, N.C. DL Colby Warrior R-Sr. North Carolina Central Fayetteville, Ga. LB Marquis Hall R-Sr. Norfolk State Woodbridge, Va. LB Aaron Smith So. South Carolina State Manning, S.C. LB Jaki Brevard So. North Carolina Central Durham, N.C. DB Manny Smith R-Jr. North Carolina Central Laurel Hill, N.C. DB Zion Keith Gr. South Carolina State Florence, S.C. DB Robert Jones III So. Howard Fairwood, Md. DB R.J. Coles R-Jr. Norfolk State Richmond, Va. P Dyson Roberts So. South Carolina State Sumter, S.C. PK Nathan Wilson Fr. Delaware State Salem, N.J. RS Ian Wheeler Sr. Howard Houston, Tex.

* Indicates a tie.

Third Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown QB C.J. Henry R-Fr. Delaware State Newark, Del. RB J’Mari Taylor So. North Carolina Central Charlotte, N.C. RB Eden James Fr. Howard Port St. Lucie, Fla. WR Jerrish Halsey Sr. Delaware State Rahway, N.J. WR Kasey Hawthorne Jr. Howard Sebring, Fla. TE Khalil Ellis R-Jr. South Carolina State Rock Hill, S.C. C Eric Brown, Jr. So. South Carolina State Hartsville, S.C. OL Isaiah Cook So. Delaware State Willingboro, N.J. OL Marvin Atuatasi Jr. Morgan State Leone, American Samoa OL Vincent Byrd, Jr.* Fr. Norfolk State Stafford, Va. OL Lamar Robinson* Fr. Norfolk State Alexandria, Va.

* Indicates a tie.

Third Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown DL Anthony Blume R-So. Norfolk State Edgewood, Md. DL Amadeu Vital R-Jr. Norfolk State Silver Springs, Md. DL Octaveon Minter So. South Carolina State Chester, S.C. DL Christian Smith So. North Carolina Central Jacksonville, N.C. LB Lawrence Richardson Jr. Morgan State Philadelphia, Pa. LB Maurio Goings R-So. Delaware State New Market, Md. LB Christian White Sr. Howard Highland Springs, Va. DB Jawain Granger R-Sr. Delaware State New Castle, Del. DB Joseph White R-Jr. Norfolk State Virginia Beach, Va. DB Jayden Wooden Sr. Morgan State Peoria, Ariz. DB Carlvainsky Decius So. Morgan State New Carrollton, Md. P Phillip Richards Gr. Howard Melbourne, Australia PK Gavyn Zimmerman So. South Carolina State Sumter, S.C. RS Brandon Codrington Jr. North Carolina Central Raleigh, N.C.

* Indicates a tie.

Courtesy: MEAC