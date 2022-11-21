Deion Sanders has been reportedly been in talks with a pair of FBS schools to be a potential hire.

As reported by 247Sports, Colorado and South Florida have reached out to the Jackson State coach.

Sanders, the 2021 FCS Coach of the Year, is in his third full season with the Tigers and has led the team to an 11-0 overall record and second consecutive SWAC East championship.

“The Buffaloes might not fit Sanders’ recruiting footprint, but as a Pac-12 school, they can offer the best chance for Sanders to pay his assistants well and build out the staff infrastructure he believes he needs (two items he doesn’t come close to satisfying at Jackson State). With the resources Colorado could offer, Sanders has mapped out a plan to recruit nationally to Boulder,” the 247Sports report said.

USF was described as “right in Sanders’ recruiting footprint.”

Sanders’ name has also been tied to vacant jobs at Auburn, Nebraska and Georgia Tech. He had been previously connected to openings at TCU and Colorado State.

The JSU coach has called interest from FBS schools “a blessing” and an opportunity he would at least “have to entertain.”

“I would entertain. I have to,” Sanders told ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard last month. “Going to the Power Five doesn’t change my lifestyle but guess what … it changes my coaches.”

For the moment, however, Sanders explained that his goal is to complete the mission he started two years ago when accepted the JSU job — to raise the level of the football program and make an impact beyond the game.

“I’m a moment kind of guy. I’m going to dominate this moment,” he said. “Deion will move on to the next moment but right now, I’m going to dominate this thing.”