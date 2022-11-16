The Jackson State women’s basketball team knocked down Texas Tech, 69-63, in its second game of the 2022 Preseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers shot 50 percent from three-point range in the road win Tuesday evening at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Jackson State (1-2) had four players score in double figures, led by Liz Martino, who had 17 points. Angel Jackson added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Daja Woodard chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

JSU took advantage of great ball movement in Tuesday’s match-up, piling on 15 assists on 26 made field goals. Individually, Jariyah Covington dished out the most for the Tigers with six assists and Keshuna Luckett also added five assists of her own.

The Jackson State defense held Texas Tech’s shooters to just 38.1 percent from the field, including 23.8 percent from three-point range. After falling behind 15-10, Jackson State went on a 5-0 run with 3:41 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Martino, to tie the game at 15.

Texas Tech then pulled ahead, sending the Tigers into the second quarter down by one, 19-18. Texas Tech kept adding to the lead, building a 28-18 advantage before Jackson State went on an 11-0 run to take a 29-28 lead. The Lady Raiders came roaring back to take a 33-31 lead heading into halftime.

Texas Tech continued to increase its lead after halftime, building a 41-37 advantage before Jackson State went on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Daphane White, to grab a 44-41 lead with 2:24 to go in the third quarter.

The Tigers held onto that lead for the rest of the frame and entered the fourth quarter with a 47-44 edge. Jackson State carried a 10-point lead with 1:12 left in the game as Daja Woodard sunk both of her free throws.

Jackson State shot 47.3 percent (26-for-55) from the field and 12-for-16 (75 percent) from the free-throw line.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics