With the XFL’s return looming in February 2023, the league has begun its draft process and a pair of quarterbacks with HBCU ties were selected.

On Tuesday, 15 quarterbacks were selected for the league’s eight respective teams. Of those QBs, two were HBCU signal-callers.

Former Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois was assigned to the Orlando Guardians franchise while Prairie View A&M quarterback Jawon Pass was taken by the San Antonio Bahamas.

Kicked off #XFLDraft week with the teams' QB selections. Welcome to the XFL, boys. It's gonna be a hell of a season. pic.twitter.com/pezrHGp74V — XFL (@XFL2023) November 15, 2022

Francois played for Hampton during the 2019 season after transferring from Florida State.

At Hampton, during the team’s first season in the Big South, the Seminole transfer recorded 2,522 passing yards (third in Big South) and threw 26 touchdowns. He also added four rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Pass transferred to Prairie View A&M in 2021 after a stint with Louisville where he compiled 2,545 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in 21 games.

In his lone season with the Panthers, Pass led the team to a 7-5 overall record and first trip to the SWAC championship game since 2009

Pass amassed 2,626 passing yards and threw 16 touchdowns in 12 games.