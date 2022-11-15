You might also like

The SWAC basketball run of success against the Pac-12 continued when Prairie View swingman Will Douglas poured in 26 points and Jeremiah Gambrell added 19 in a 70-59 win over Washington State Tuesday night.

The Panthers (3-0) picked up the third win for the SWAC over the Pac-12 in the first-ever Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series after Grambling State and Texas Southern scored victories over Colorado and Arizona, respectively.

The Panthers led by as many as 21 points with 7:28 remaining in regulation before Washington State closed on a 16-6 run but could not get any closer.

Douglas scored 17 points in the first half to help Prairie View build a 41-27 lead by halftime. The Panthers shot 54.8% from the field and held the Cougars to 31.8.