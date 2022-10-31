You might also like

The wild success of Deion Sanders in transforming the program at Jackson State and thrusting HBCU football into the national mainstream media landscape has led to overtures that other schools should hire a former NFL star, too.

While several HBCUs currently employ ex-NFL players or coaches, there is a craving for bigger, more impactful names like Sanders.

And who would fit those criteria other than Pro Football Hall of Famer and talking head Shannon Sharpe?

Sharpe was the subject of a fake tweet on Monday that had him tied to the Alcorn State job.

“SHARPE TO SIT DOWN WITH ALCORN STATE UNIVERSITY FOR HEAD COACH SPOT,” a headline read that was purported to be a Bleacher Report news story.

The tweet also said that ESPN NBA senior reporter Adrian Wojnarowski was the source of the information.

There were several issues with the news, however.

First, Wojnarowski’s name is spelled wrong in the tweet. Also, when was the last time he dropped a Wojo bomb on anything other than the NBA?

The Bleacher Report headline isn’t found anywhere on its website.

But that didn’t stop from Sharpe having to answer and then deny all the speculation.

This how lies get started.,NO ONE, ABSOLUTELY NO ONE HAS CONTACTED ME OR SHOULD. I AM NOT INTERESTED IN COACHING, Hope this clears it up. https://t.co/UstP96Aidp — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 31, 2022

The Undisputed star, however, did play college football at Savannah State, an HBCU in Georgia.

Alcorn State has underperformed this season at 3-5 under Fred McNair, but his status in Lorman seems pretty safe.

Sharpe is more likely to pop up with a bottle of Henny at a homecoming than on an HBCU sideline with a whistle around his neck.