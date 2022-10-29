You might also like

DOVER, Del. – Senior receiver E.J. Hicks broke away from two defenders and raced to the end zone for the game-winning 25-yard touchdown with 56 seconds left, as the Eagles defeated Delaware State University, 28-21, on Saturday inside Alumni Stadium.

NCCU (6-2, 2-1 MEAC) amassed 453 yards of total offense, powered by junior quarterback Davius Richard, who threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 77 yards and a score. Junior running back Latrell Collier led the Eagles’ running attack with 89 yards on 15 carries.

Hicks finished with four catches for 74 yards, while sophomore receiver Quentin McCall contributed four receptions for 79 yards, including a 25-yard third-quarter touchdown to cap a drive when NCCU faced first down and 40 yards to go.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Max U’Ren topped the victors with seven tackles, including a stop for a loss. Junior safety Manny Smith exploded for six takedowns, two pass breakups, and a sack-fumble on the first play of the game that Richard later converted into a 13-yard touchdown scamper.

Courtesy: North Carolina Central Athletics