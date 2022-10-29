You might also like

Fresh off the revelry of ESPN’s “College GameDay” and the national spotlight concentrated on its program, Jackson State displayed once again why it’s Black college football’s best team.

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Tigers routed Southern 35-0 on Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter that included two missed Southern field goals and fourth down stops by both defenses, Sanders took over the game in the second quarter.

The sophomore hit running back Sy’veon Wilkerson for a 3-yard TD to cap an 18-play, 80-yard drive for the first points of the day. Wilkerson also rushed for 96 yards on 21 carries and added a rushing TD.

Later in the quarter, Sanders sprinted for a 42-yard TD to complete a 71-yard drive.

And right before halftime, Sanders — not known for his legs — scored again on a 12-yard tote.

Jackson State improved to 8-0 and 5-0 in the SWAC. Southern (5-3, 3-2), struggled all game on offense, tallying just 221 total yards. Jaguars quarterback Besean McCray threw for just 85 yards and an interception. The game was stopped twice because of severe weather in the Jackson area.