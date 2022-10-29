You might also like

Jada Byers rushed for 109 yards to set a new single-season rushing record, but Chowan spoiled Virginia Union’s perfect season by upsetting the Panthers 26-21 on Saturday.

Byers now has 1,669 yards on the season, eclipsing the previous record of 1,660 set by Andre Braxton in the 2000 season.

The Chowan defense collected two touchdowns in the contest with a blocked punt and an interception for touchdowns.

Rashad McKee posted 195 yards passing and two touchdowns. Malik Tobias caught three passes for 90 yards and one touchdown.

Montre Moore paced the defense with 10 tackles and a sack. Jakob Streeter added eight tackles with a sack and an interception. Traevon Mitchell collected two sacks. Kmare Carey posted a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown and a blocked punt. Nic Wilson scored on the blocked punt.

Courtesy: Virginia Union/ Chowan Athletics