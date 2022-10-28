You might also like

Once again, Week 8 was all about homecoming, with a bulk of the shows on our top five list featuring halftime shows with homecoming themes.

And it just so happens that all of the bands on this list are SWAC bands.

Below is our selection of the top five HBCU band halftime shows from Week 8.

5. Jackson State (vs. Campbell)

Performed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi



4. Alabama A&M (Bham City School Magic City Music Festival)

Performed at G.W. Carver High School, Birmingham, Alabama



3. Alcorn State (vs. Texas Southern)

Performed at Jack Spinks Stadium, Lorman, Mississippi



2. Southern (vs. Virginia University Lynchburg)

Performed at A.W. Munford Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana



1. Texas Southern (vs. Alcorn State)

Performed at Jack Spinks Stadium, Lorman, Mississippi

