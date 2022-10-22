The Shedeur Sanders Heisman Trophy campaign has continued to pick up momentum not only with his continued great play but the conversation around its legitimacy.

The Jackson State quarterback appeared Saturday on the FOX college football pregame show with Michael Strahan to talk Heisman, his decision to commit to an HBCU and being one of the leaders in NIL branding.

Strahan asked Sanders, who had thrown for 1,998 yards, 22 touchdowns and 4 interceptions this season, of his impressions being associated with college football’s most prestigious individual award.

“I don’t picture this as playing around, just hype throwing a name out there because it’s a real thing, said Sanders. “I like to focus week in a week out — going out there and dominating.”

“If you come to Jackson State, an HBCU, you get the same exposure as a Power Five team.”@MichaelStrahan talks with @GoJSUTigersFB‘s @ShedeurSanders about representing an HBCU as well as signing the first NIL deal with Tom Brady’s clothing brand ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KowflwhnF8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2022

Since arriving at Jackson State, Sanders has been the most visible HBCU athlete in the NIL marketplace. He’s gained endorsement deals from Gatorade, Beats By Dre and even signed to be a brand ambassador for Tom Brady’s clothing and lifestyle line.

“All you have to do is ball out on the field,” Sanders said in explaining what it takes to get prominent endorsement deals “If you come to Jackson State, an HBCU, you get the same exposure as a Power Five team.”