Arkansas-Pine Bluff fired Doc Gamble on Thursday while the program is in the midst of a season-long five-game losing streak.

The Golden Lions lost 34-31 to Alabama A&M at home Saturday in a game that was previously scheduled to be played in St. Louis as a Classic before being canceled due to concerns over school compensation and logistical issues surrounding it.

The news was first reported by Football Scoop.

“We appreciate everything that Doc Gamble did for the program and we wish him the best with his future endeavors,” said UAPB athletic director Chris Robinson said. “We will strive to continue to develop our current student-athletes and further enhance our program, pushing us into contention for SWAC titles.” Current offense coordinator and wide receivers coach Don Treadwell will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Gamble was 8-15 overall seven games into his third season. The Golden Lions, currently on a bye, play at Florida A&M on Oct. 29.

The move comes two seasons after Gamble — hired by UABP in 2020 — led the program to its first SWAC West championship and appearance in the conference championship game during the 2021 spring season with a 4-1 record. The Golden Lions, however, fell to eventual champion Alabama A&M 40-33.

Prior to UAPB, Gamble spent five seasons at Kent State University as wide receivers coach. He also was an assistant at Alcorn State, East Carolina, Tennessee-Martin, and Cincinnati.