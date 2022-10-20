The recent Jackson State-Alabama State game had as much intrigue for a midfield handshake gone wrong to a viral rant as what happened on the field that day.

Eddie Robinson Jr. suggesting Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders “ain’t SWAC” spawned videos, YouTube sketches, and way too many think pieces on the topic.

But rather than allowing this controversy to simmer, some very smart people on both sides of the aisle chose to capitalize on it.

The “I’m SWAC” declaration made by Robinson has been placed on shirts for sale.

Sanders recently appeared on videos wearing a hoodie that reads, “Who IS SWAC!?!” on the front and “I AM SWAC!!” on the back.

It does not stop there.

A similar shirt that reads, “WHO AIN’T SWAC?” on the front and, “Who is SWAC if I ain’t SWAC?” on the back — a line said by Sanders in response to Robinson — is currently sold out on the online independent JSU apparel retailer Reed Enterprises.

This all started when Sanders repeated emphasis on the word” homecoming” and likened the game to a “money game” on the SWAC media call leading up to the matchup against the Hornets.

That, and other things that transpired the day of the game, didn’t sit too well with Robinson.

So he said this following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over the Hornets:

“I thought it was a lot of disrespect the whole week. So you not going to be disrespectful the whole week in the media. we didn’t talk in the pre-game, I was out there the whole time at the 50-yard line. He walked through our whole offensive, I mean our whole huddle on our end zone, and came a long way around to get to his side of the field in the pre-game. Thought that wasn’t classy at all. So you want to do that? Don’t come at me and try to bro-hug me like we’re friends. We ain’t friends. You didn’t shake my hand before the game, why are you shaking my hand after the game? You’re not going to come here and disrespect me, my team, and my school and want to bro hug. Shake my hand and get the hell on. Period. You got the W. Great job. I hope he comes back next year. I pray he doesn’t get a power 5 job so we can play him next year in Jackson. And I pray they put us for their damn homecoming…..I’m always going to be respectful and respect the game. You know, you have got the great guys, [the] W.C. Gordens, Eddie G. Robinsons, those guys, Marino Casem. I’m living on the shoulders of the SWAC. I’m SWAC, He ain’t SWAC.”

This never-ending story has seemingly taken a pleasant turn.