This was an important weekend for Division II/NAIA HBCU football. There has been a huge shift in the rankings.
Benedict and Virginia Union each remain undefeated beating their respective conference’s reigning champion while Langston suffered their first loss of the season.
Here is the Ultimate HBCU Sports Lower Division Football Poll for Week 7.
|Rank
|Team
|Previous Rank
|Record
|1
|Benedict
|2
|7-0
|2
|Virginia Union
|1
|7-0
|3
|Fort Valley State
|5
|6-1
|4
|Langston
|4
|5-1
|5
|Fayetteville State
|6
|5-2
|6
|Albany State
|3
|5-2
|7
|Tuskegee
|10
|5-2
|8
|Bowie State
|8
|4-3
|9
|Virginia State
|7
|4-3
|10
|Lane
|NR
|4-3
Leave a Reply