Travis Hunter has been reportedly ramping up to play after missing the last five games while recovering from an injury.

The Jackson State freshman revealed on his new personal YouTube channel that he would likely play on Saturday against Campbell.

In an 18-minute video that documented Hunter’s trip to Jacksonville ahead of the team’s road game against Bethune-Cookman, the defensive back went through pregame warmups and was dressed in full uniform before head coach Deion Sanders told him he wouldn’t be playing.

Hunter took the news in stride and supported his teammates on the sidelines during Jackson State’s 48-8 win over the Wildcats.

“First game back with the team … it was a great experience, man,” Hunter said in the episode entitled “Where is Travis Hunter?” I came back and thought I was going to play but coach (Sanders) had other plans. He said next week would be my first game back. He said he needed me at 110 percent.”

Sanders, however, has not officially addressed when Hunter will play.

The No. 1 recruit has missed the last several weeks nursing an undisclosed injury, has appeared in one game this season for Jackson State this season — a 59-3 win over Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic. In that game, Hunter had two pass breakups, with one nearly resulting in an interception.

JSU (6-0) heads into its Saturday matchup against Campbell in Jackson for its highly anticipated homecoming game.