BATON ROUGE, LA — Southern entered into a four-quarter heavyweight fight with the Alcorn State and came out leading the SWAC West after a 21-17 win at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Freshman running back Karl Ligon led the Jaguars rushing attack with 92 yards and a touchdown. August Pitre III had a big night with four catches for 127 yards and a TD reception. Quarterback Besean McCray went 12 of 19 on the night for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars defense shut down the Braves rushing attack that has been dominant this season, holding its running backs to 114 total yards. Corione Harris led the Jaguars defense with 10 tackles and Jalan Campbell finished the night with eight tackles and one tackle for loss.

Courtesy: Southern Athletics