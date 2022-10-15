There are two SIAC teams that couldn’t be heading in more different directions.

Morehouse is 0-6 and Fort Valley State is 5-1, with their only loss coming at Benedict College. The Wildcats are third in the SIAC East Division while the Maroon Tigers are dead last.

Why Morehouse has struggled

The main culprit for Morehouse’s winless record would be its offensive and defensive ineptitude. They are averaging only 8.8 points per game and have just seven touchdowns on the season. The defense is just as inconsistent, allowing 32 points per game.

Morehouse quarterback Derrach West has just three touchdowns compared to just four interceptions and also 150 rushing yards. Running back Earnest Davis has 329 total yards rushing. The top receiver for the Maroon Tigers is Keenan Anunay, who has 14 receptions, 94 yards and one touchdown.

Fort Valley State has been multidimensional across the board

On the other side of the ledger, Fort Valley State is averaging 24.7 points per game while allowing 21.5 points per game. Quarterback Kelvin Durham has thrown for 1,115 yards and six touchdowns to go along with two interceptions.

Emanuel Wilson, Durham and Troy Dendy have combined for 994 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. The top two receivers — Corin Edmonds and Fralon Warren — have combined for 37 receptions, 737 yards and four touchdowns.

One player on both defenses really stands out. For the Maroon Tigers, defensive end Tyler Hunter with 15 solo tackles, 14 assists, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Wildcats defensive end Tim Alderman, on the other hand, has tallied 15 solo tackles, 12 assists, 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

How the matchup will be decided

The biggest key for Morehouse is that they will just have to be able to do anything offensively, which they have not done so far this season. For Fort Valley State, they must still run the ball effectively and finish off drives with touchdowns.