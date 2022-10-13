The SWAC announced Thursday that it is currently in the process of conducting a full-scale investigation into the altercation between Southern and Prairie View football players before its game last Saturday.

Panthers head coach Bubba McDowell said Monday during the SWAC coaches media call that the scuffle began after Southern players reportedly stumped on Prairie View’s midfield logo inside Panther Stadium.

In a video that made the rounds on social media, players from both teams could be seen wildly swinging at each other before the fight was broken up by in-stadium security and Prairie View coaches.

“The Conference Office along with the two respective member institutions are collectively reviewing video footage of the altercation in order to positively identify all participants,” the SWAC said in a statement. “In addition to investigating the altercation, the Conference Office is also currently reviewing the game day security protocols that were in place for the respective contest.”

The league office said the investigation into the altercation has taken longer than usual because of a lack of high-quality video available and players unable to be identified by uniform numbers.

Southern coach Eric Dooley said, “that’s not who we are” and was “mad” at the involvement of his own players in the incident.

“Upon the conclusion of the comprehensive review, we will notify each respective member institution with detailed findings along with supporting documentation, in addition to levying the appropriate disciplinary actions in accordance with our league’s constitution and bylaws,” the SWAC said.

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds an extremely high standard of good sportsmanship and does not condone unsportsmanlike behavior. We will continue to work diligently to provide our member institutions with the necessary guidance and resources to support good sportsmanship and healthy competition at all times.”