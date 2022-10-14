You might also like

It was the Davius Richard show in primetime.

The junior quarterback accounted for six touchdowns to lead North Carolina Central to a convincing 59-20 over Morgan State in front of a nationally televised audience on Thursday night.

Richard was dialed in all night throwing for 217 yards with four touchdowns and added another 66 yards rushing to go along two TDs.

It just wasn’t the NC Central quarterback who gave Morgan State all it could handle. Running back Latrell Collier tallied 112 yards rushing on 16 carries and a touchdown for the Eagles (5-1, 1-0 MEAC)

Richard threw touchdowns to E.J. Hicks and Devin Smith in the first quarter and then ran for scores from 11 and 42 yards early in the second quarter.

For Morgan State, quarterback Carson Baker threw for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Bears (2-4, 0-2 MEAC).