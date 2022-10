You might also like

The Morgan State at North Carolina Central football game, scheduled for Thursday will now be televised live on ESPN2.

The game, to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, was originally slated for ESPNU.

Morgan State (2-3, 0-1 MEAC) is coming off a loss to Norfolk State, while North Carolina Central (4-1, 0-0 MEAC) is back on the field after a bye.

Courtesy: MEAC