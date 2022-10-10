In the final minutes of Alcorn State’s 30-7 road win at Mississippi Valley State, defensive lineman Tyler Smith plowed through the Delta Devils’ offensive front, grabbed quarterback Jamari Jones and ripped the ball away before sprinting 35 yards in the other direction for a touchdown.

Smith, racing back to the sideline, was greeted by excited teammates and coaches. He then later pointed to the sky in acknowledgment of what that touchdown and moment meant.

The dream score for any defensive lineman came two weeks after Smith’s mother, Kamille H. Smith, 43, and sister, Kirstin A. Lucas, 16, were killed in a two-vehicle wreck on a Mississippi highway hours after the Braves home game versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 24.

“It was so good to see Tyler get that touchdown there at the end,” said Alcorn State head coach Fred McNair . “We were so happy for that young man. He deserved it. He deserved it. You know his mom and sister are up there smiling in heaven.”

Smith received the game ball in the locker room. After the game, the junior posted a message on social media thanking all those who supported him during what has been a challenging time.

I can’t thank you all enough for the love you have shown my family and I. I DEDICATE THIS TOUCHDOWN TO MY MOTHER AND SISTER. I LOVE YOU MA AND KIRSTIN. In the words of my mother “ Don’t shit come to a sleeper but a dream let’s go smith “ I gotcha momma I mean that 💯 pic.twitter.com/zxwSURqJWG — Tyler Smith (@TylerSmith97_) October 9, 2022

“Can’t thank you all enough for the love you have shown my family and I,” he wrote. “I DEDICATE THIS TOUCHDOWN TO MY MOTHER AND SISTER. I LOVE YOU MA AND KIRSTIN. In the words of my mother “ Don’t s— come to a sleeper but a dream let’s go smith “ I gotcha momma I mean that.”